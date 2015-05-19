Odemwingie happy to be part of Stoke's record-breaking season

Stoke City winger Peter Odemwingie is revelling in the club's record-breaking season and believes it will lay the groundwork for silverware in the future.

Mark Hughes' side played out a goalless draw at relegated Burnley last week as Stoke collected their 51st point of the 2014-15 campaign - the first time the club have broken the 50-point barrier since earning promotion to the Premier League in 2008.

Stoke's stalemate was also enough to secure back-to-back ninth-place finishes in England's top flight, with one match remaining, something Odemwingie is proud of.

"The most important thing is always the group," said the Nigerian. "And I'm very happy I could make it back and that the gaffer welcomed me back.



"Two seasons with back-to-back top-10 finishes is fantastic. The players have achieved what nobody has achieved and those are the things you want to hear.

"We are very happy and we are congratulating each other.

"It's great that I'm able to make a minor contribution to a time which we as players will never forget, when we are helping to lay foundations for the club.

"This is probably my last few years in football and this is something I will take into my retirement.

"This is a memorable time for the team. They are not just getting results, but also pleasing supporters with top-class football that gets them excited.

"Hopefully one day, when Stoke City go to Europe and win cups, they will not forget us."