Odemwingie hopes Nigeria can emulate Ghana

After a lengthy absence from the national team following a fall-out with coach Stephen Keshi, the Stoke City striker is back in the squad for the trip to Brazil.

With Argentina, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iran waiting in Group F, Odemwingie wants Nigeria to try to emulate Ghana's quarter-final effort in South Africa.

They were controversially stopped by Uruguay in the last eight, Luis Suarez's hand denying them what would have been a late extra-time winner, with Asamoah Gyan missing the subsequent penalty before Ghana lost on spot-kicks.

"I look at Ghana in the last World Cup and they almost got to the semi-final and if you look at the names of the players, they're not any better than our team we have today," Odemwingie told The Guardian.

"They succeeded with their work ethic, with their determination, and Asamoah Gyan was in good form. So hopefully we can better our previous outings."

Odemwingie came on in Nigeria's 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland this week in what was his first appearance for the national side since 2010.

The former West Brom and Cardiff City man regrets missing his country's Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2013 but is excited to return to the fold under Keshi.

"Many people wanted to see me back in the national team, some wrote to me to say that they missed me in the green colours, because I've done pretty well for Nigeria," he added. "I've had a lot of man-of-the-match performances, and I've won player of the year.

"In the past few years my only regret is that, as I've become a better player, I probably would have got more goals for myself and the country but I missed out a bit. I've missed a year and a half, missed out on the (Africa Nations) Cup they won, unfortunately.

"I wish I was part of that squad because I've played in four Africa Nations and got three bronze medals, never a gold. But I can't look back. This is another opportunity for me."