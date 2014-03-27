Odemwingie not ruling out World Cup call-up

The 32-year-old has been in international exile since falling out with coach Stephen Keshi after being left out of the squad for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, but earlier this week Keshi revealed that the forward had sent him an apology and would be considered for selection.

After settling quickly into life at new club Stoke after arriving in January, Odemwingie is hopeful that his form in the Premier League could earn him a recall.

"I had a stressful 2013, and now I just take it week to week," he told The Stoke Sentinel.

"I have a son who will be born in the summer and I have another already making me really happy.

"It's how I think now after last year, that things can always be worse. Today I already have more than I wanted three months ago.

"Everything else is a bonus, but every player would love to go the World Cup.

"If things seem right for me and, most importantly, I am made to feel like I could help the team, then why not? We will see."