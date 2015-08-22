Ogbonna disappointed to be subbed early by Bilic

Angelo Ogbonna has questioned West Ham manager Slaven Bilic's decision to haul him off just 35 minutes into the 4-3 home defeat against Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth were 2-0 up at Upton Park when Bilic opted to replace defender Ogbonna with James Tomkins.

The close-season recruit from Juventus has completed 90 minutes in his two previous Premier League outings and has expressed disappointment at being substituted so early in Saturday's game.

He posted on Twitter: "Haunted and unhappy match!

"I have to accept the coach's decisions but I was disappointed when I had to go back to the bench after 35.

"I was not playing badly. However I don't give up, we don't give up!"