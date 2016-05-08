Ojo keen to repay Klopp confidence

Sheyi Ojo is keen to repay the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp and establish a place in Liverpool's first team next season.

The young forward has made eight appearances in all competitions since returning from a loan spell at Wolves, scoring on his Anfield debut in the FA Cup against Exeter City.

With the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Jordon Ibe all battling for starting spots under Klopp competition is fierce, but Ojo believes he can force his way into contention.

"Even if I were to play amazing, there are always more things I could still do. I can always play better," the 18-year-old told the club's official website.

"Whenever I reflect on games, I'm always trying to improve and trying to figure out what I can do more for the next game to come.

"I've always believed that if I was given the opportunity then I would be able to play at this level and to play well.

"Obviously to play for such a big club like Liverpool at my age is very good and I'm grateful for how things have gone."

He added: "I've played eight games now and in each of them there have been different scenarios and different results.

"I think I'm just learning from every experience and that will help me in the future.

"Jurgen is a great manager and I'm happy to be working under him. I'm just trying to learn off him and the first-team staff and even the academy staff.

"He's given me loads of confidence ever since I've come back from Wolves and I'm grateful for that.

"Hopefully I can keep repaying him with good performances."