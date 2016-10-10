Okocha: There's life after Ibrahimovic for PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Jay-Jay Okocha is confident the Ligue 1 champions can cope with the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will soon return to the summit of the table.

Ibrahimovic opted to leave PSG for Manchester United after four hugely successful seasons at the Parc des Princes and the capital side have struggled without the talismanic attacker.

"I think PSG will get out of this situation. They have to reflect on how they will continue this project without Ibrahimovic," Okocha told Surface.

"But we always knew Ibrahimovic would not remain at PSG forever.

"PSG already existed before he got here. He has done a great job at PSG, but I am not concerned. Things will change and there is no doubt about it that it will be a positive change for the club.

"I can see players like Javier Pastore, Blaise Matuidi and Thiago Silva become PSG's new leaders."

Unai Emery's men sit third in the Ligue 1 table with 16 points from eight games, trailing leaders Nice by four points.