Old foes Maradona and Huh renew battle

South Korea coach Huh Jung-moo was the man assigned to stop Maradona when the countries met in their opening match of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, a game long-remembered in Buenos Aires for the Koreans' strong-arm tactics against their skipper.

"I remember Huh very well," Maradona said after the draw pairing the sides together was made in December. "In 1986 the Koreans played taekwondo, not football, against us."

Maradona went into that game in Mexico City nursing a long-standing injury, and the Koreans tactics were to do anything they could to stop him.

Ultimately they failed as Maradona had a brilliant game leading his side to a 3-1 victory, setting off on the path that led to victory in the World Cup final against West Germany.

Argentina and South Korea, who have only played each other once since then, go into Thursday's match buoyed by victory in their opening games last Saturday with the Argentines beating Nigeria 1-0 and the Koreans ovecoming Greece 2-0.

VERON DOUBT

Maradona has just one doubt over defender Juan Sebastian Veron, who strained his right calf muscle against Nigeria and was still sitting out training on Tuesday.

Although he is expected to play Veron, Maradona will probably wait until the last minute for a decision on his fitness, otherwise the team should be unchanged.

Veron, like Maradona, will also be keen to beat the Koreans after suffering some rough treatment from Pohang Steelers when his Estudiantes side played them at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in December with three Steelers players sent off.

South Korea, who need to raise their game another notch to compete with Argentina, have no fresh injury worries.

Huh could also welcome striker Lee Dong-guk back into the lineup following his recovery from a thigh injury.

Huh has previously hinted he could employ a more conservative 4-5-1 formation against Argentina, which could see Lee at its apex with forward Park Chu-young pushed out wide.

Jung Song-ryong is likely to remain in goal after Huh's startling decision to axe Lee Woon-jae against Greece.

Jung had a solid start but was rarely tested and will undoubtedly be the busier of the two keepers on Thursday.

