Oldham Chaddy takes Olympic gold

Mascots from Hull, Hartlepool, Yeovil, Oldham, Horsham, Coventry, Cheltenham, Sheffield, Northampton and Milton Keynes took part in the family day, all wanting to steal the trophy from last year’s winner - Sheffield’s Captain Blade.

In keeping with the impending World Cup, each game had a football theme this year and the first event, Bin the Boot, was launched by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Debbie Brock.

Throughout the day, mascots battled each other – and the midday sun – over six games, including Ball Dash, Penalty Shootout, Red Card Drama, Unbalancer and the grand finale Obstacle Course.

Judges scored each mascot on time and style and deducted many points for cheating; but at the end of the day there was one main winner.

The overall winner and champion of the Mascot Olympics for 2010 was Oldham Athletic’s Chaddy the Owl.

Runner up was Hartlepool FC’s Hangus while there were several winners for individual categories:

Kindest mascot: Bearemy (Build A Bear Workshop in Milton Keynes)

Furthest travelled: Hangus (Hartlepool)

Most sporting mascot: Bernie (Northampton Saints)

Most entertaining: Pucky (MK Lightning)

Best World Cup prospect: Roary the Tiger (Hull City)

Sara Mills, who organised the event was delighted with the day, She said: “I am so grateful to all the mascots that made the effort to come to the Theatre District, especially those that travelled from many miles away.

"The entire day was great fun for all the family and I hope we managed to raise a good amount for Spinal Injuries. I would like to thank everyone that gave up their time to help out and I look forward to making it even bigger and better next year.”

