Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded Manchester United players a "joke" in dressing-room rant – report

An angry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Manchester United's performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton a "joke".

According to The Sun, the United boss tore into his squad after they failed to find a winning goal against 10-man opposition at the weekend.

The Red Devils are now without a win in three Premier League games and sit eighth in the table heading into the September international break.

Solskjaer is said to have vented his frustration in the away dressing room at St Mary's, labelling the display a "joke" and "embarrassing".

The Norwegian also reportedly accused his players of playing for themselves rather than the team, after United failed to implement much of what they had been working on in training.

Solskjaer has demanded an improved performance when United take on Leicester next weekend.

READ MORE...

Andy Mitten column: How close are Solskjaer’s youthful Manchester United to getting it all right?

9 sets of team-mates who absolutely hated each other

10 managerial appointments that would have changed the course of Premier League history