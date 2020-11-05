Oli Shaw hopes to kick on after first Premiership goal for Ross County

Oli Shaw is hoping his first Premiership goal for Ross County is the springboard to a regular place in the Staggies starting XI.

The 22-year-old striker signed for the Dingwall club in January but admits his time so far at the Highland club has been stuttering, not helped by the Covid-19 pandemic which brought a premature end to last season in March.

However, he is hoping his goal for County in the 2-1 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice last week after coming off the bench will have persuaded boss Stuart Kettlewell that he can do a job from kick-off.

Ahead of the visit of Livingston on Friday night, Shaw said: “It came a bit later than I would have hoped but I was happy with it and hopefully it is the first of many and hopefully I can kick on from it.

“I have been confident throughout the whole time but getting your first goal maybe plays on your mind subconsciously so I am happy to get it and I want to move on and keep going.

“It has been a bit stop/start so far. The Covid delayed the process of me settling in and coming back it was a long pre-season and obviously I have been in and out the team and not really had that consistent run so far.

“I would like to get a few starts under my belt and a good run of games and hopefully get a few goals.

“As a player you want to be picked for the starting 11 so it is frustrating when you are not playing, you want to come on and make an impression and I was happy to do so at the weekend and hopefully I can get a run in the team and a few more goals.”

Neither side are in good form going into a match that will be watched by 300 fans in another test event in Dingwall with a view to supporters returning to the game.

Livingston have lost three in a row while Ross County are without a win in three.

Shaw said: “It will be a tough game. It will be a physical game, it always is and it will be a direct game which Livingston always bring.

“We know what to expect. We know we just need to eradicate mistakes and we can get a result.

“It will be a tough one but we will go into it with confidence.”