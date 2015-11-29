Olsson urges Ibrahimovic to make Premier League move

Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again been urged to make a Premier League move.

The 34-year-old, whose contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in mid-2016, said earlier in November it was too late to make a switch to the English top-flight.

But Ibrahimovic's Sweden team-mate and West Brom defender Jonas Olsson said the striker was still good enough to have an impact in the Premier League.

"He's still at the top of his game," Olsson said.

"He is the strongest player I have been up against. I really hope he comes. Zlatan on his day is the most talented footballer in the game.

"He has played under Jose Mourinho before [at Inter] and the only place where he's not 100 per cent appreciated is in the UK.

"I think he can play for any team in this league - he is still that good."

Ibrahimovic has won league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, but his next move is seemingly most likely to MLS in the United States.

The striker scored in PSG's 4-1 win over Troyes on Saturday to take his tally in Ligue 1 this season to 10 goals.