On this day in 2007: Wigan appoint Steve Bruce
By PA Staff
Dave Whelan hailed “one of the best young managers in the land” after confirming he had agreed a deal to lure Steve Bruce away from Premier League rivals Birmingham on November 19, 2007.
Latics secured Bruce on a four-year deal having agreed to pay Birmingham £3million compensation.
Then-chairman Whelan told Sky Sports News: “I’m delighted we’ve got him. I think he’s a big loss for Birmingham and a big signing for Wigan Athletic.”
Bruce replaced Chris Hutchings, who left the club after losing seven consecutive matches.
Bruce previously managed Latics for a brief period towards the end of the 2000-01 season. Whelan’s decision was therefore made easier – despite his annoyance over Bruce’s departure to manage Crystal Palace in 2001.
Whelan added: “I was annoyed when he walked away but I didn’t give him a
contract, and he came for the last six weeks of the season.
“He did a super job and got an offer from Crystal Palace, which he wanted to take. I was disappointed to lose him but I’m delighted he’s come back to us.
“He’ll be a fantastic signing for Wigan Athletic. He’s one of the best young managers in the land; I’m delighted we’ve got him – and he’ll bring enthusiasm, knowledge and spirit to our team.”
