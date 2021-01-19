On This Day in 2010: David Sullivan and David Gold complete West Ham takeover

David Sullivan and David Gold completed their takeover of West Ham on January 19, 2010.

The Hammers-supporting duo sold Birmingham earlier in the 2009-10 season and took over from the Icelandic consortium that had purchased the club in 2006 before running into financial problems associated with the global crash.

The pair, who previously held a smaller stake in West Ham, acquired 50 per cent of the club in a deal which valued it at £105million and became joint chairman, with Karren Brady becoming vice-chairman.

West Ham moved to the Olympic stadium, known as the London Stadium, in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Sullivan said: “We’ve got the club that we’ve always wanted. We are West Ham fans and I don’t think we would have bought West Ham if we hadn’t been fans as, from a business point of view, it is in a serious mess.

“The club is now back in the hands of East Enders, people who understand the community and its passion for the Hammers. I believe that depth of feeling will also bring us through what has been a difficult period.”

Sullivan set long-term goals of moving from Upton Park to the Olympic stadium – which was achieved in 2016 – and securing Champions League football within seven years.

West Ham United co-owners David Sullivan (right) and David Gold in the stands (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The short-term priority of securing Premier League survival was achieved but West Ham were relegated the following season, bouncing back at the first time of asking.

The Hammers have stayed in the top flight ever since, with their best campaign yielding a seventh-placed finish in 2015-16.

Gold and Sullivan subsequently increased their stake in the club and remain in charge.