On this day in 2015: Manchester City sign Raheem Sterling from Liverpool

Raheem Sterling became the most expensive English footballer after he completed his £49million move from Liverpool to Manchester City on this day in 2015.

The 20-year-old England international, who was assigned the number seven shirt, was also City’s record signing.

City’s interest in Sterling was an open secret for some time, but Liverpool were desperate to retain his services.

Raheem Sterling has won plenty of trophies with Manchester City (Peter Powell/PA)

However, they were fighting a losing battle from the moment Sterling told manager Brendan Rodgers he wanted to leave following his return for pre-season training, and requested not to be included in the party for the club’s pre-season trip to Australia and the Far East.

Liverpool rejected a series of offers from City as they held out for their £50million valuation of their prize asset, but the two clubs eventually reached agreement and proceedings moved on swiftly.

Sterling began his career at QPR and joined the Reds for an initial fee of £600,000 as a 15-year-old in 2010. He was handed a senior debut as a 17-year-old and was twice named the club’s young player of the year.

After completing his move to City, Sterling said: “It’s a good feeling and this is a really happy time for me and my family.

Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of @sterling31 from @LFC.— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2015 See more

“I’m just glad it’s all over and done with and I can’t wait to get on the training field.

“The thing that excites me the most is the world-class squad we have and knowing we have a team that is capable of winning things year in, year out.

“The more quality players that are around you, the more quality it brings out in you so I can’t wait to get started and play alongside them.”

Sterling, now 27, won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium – and scored 131 goals in 339 appearances – but departed the club on Wednesday to join Chelsea on a five-year deal.