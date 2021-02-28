On this day in 2015: Peter Crouch uses his head to equal Alan Shearer’s record

Peter Crouch equalled Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 46 headed goals on this day in 2015, seconds after coming on as a substitute as Stoke beat Hull.

Crouch joined Shearer at the head of the charts with a 71st-minute winner in the Potters’ 1-0 home victory, and said he hoped it would prove his doubters wrong.

Crouch said: “There were a lot of people in the early days who said I was better on the ground than at heading, so it’s pleasing to rub it in a little bit.

Peter Crouch equalled Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League headers (Richard Sellers/PA)

“A lot of people said, for my size, I wasn’t as good (at heading) as I should have been when I was younger.

“Becoming the record-holder for headed goals in the Premier League is something I didn’t think would happen when I was 15 or 16.

“But I worked on it, I continue to work on it, I’m very pleased to have equalled the record and hopefully I can go beyond it.

Peter Crouch would stay with Stoke until 2019 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’m very proud – Alan Shearer’s a hero of mine. He’s one of the best, if not the best, striker the Premier League’s ever seen, and to equal any record of his, I’m very pleased with that.”

The 34-year-old’s winner came just one minute after his introduction as a substitute and marked his fourth goal in four appearances in all competitions, and his ninth of the season.

Crouch had recently signed a contract with the Potters until 2017, but would stay with the club until 2019, before retiring after a brief spell with Premier League side Burnley.