One of Serie A's all-time greats: The numbers behind Totti at 40
We examine the stunning statistics behind Francesco Totti's career as the Roma star turns 40.
Francesco Totti turns 40 on Tuesday and age is proving to be nothing but a number for the Roma star as he continues to shine in the capital.
Totti remains a key figure at the Stadio Olimpico, despite dropping out of Luciano Spalletti's starting XI, contributing six goals and four assists in his last 11 Serie A appearances stretching back to last season.
Expected to retire at the end of the current campaign, we examine some of the startling numbers behind one of Italian football's all-time greats, courtesy of Opta.
250 - A penalty against Torino on Sunday helped Totti score his 250th goal in Serie A. Only Silvio Piola (274) has more. No player has scored more goals for a single club in the league's history.
23 - Totti has scored in 23 consecutive Serie A seasons, a record.
113 - A mind-blowing 26 per cent of the players to have played in Serie A in 2016-7 (113 of 429) where not born when Totti made his league debut as a 16-year-old against Brescia on March 28 1993.
25 - This season is Totti's 25th in Italy's top flight, a tally matched only by another player to reach his 40s at the highest level, former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini.
605 - Only two players (Maldini, 647 and Javier Zanetti, 615) have made more Serie A appearances than Totti's 605, although second place on that list is within the Roma captain's sights.
26 - Totti's most prolific campaign in front of goal was 2006-07. He was named Serie A top scorer with 26 strikes, adding six more in other competitions as Roma lifted the Coppa Italia.
38, 59 - A goal against CSKA Moscow in November 2014 made Totti the oldest scorer in Champions League history at 38 years and 59 days old.
5 - Totti was one of five players to play in every game of Italy's successful 2006 World Cup campaign. His four assists at the tournament was a tally bettered by nobody.
1 - Totti has just one Scudetto to his name, won in 2000-01. He has been involved in eight second-place finishes since that triumph.
38 - No fewer than 38 Serie A opponents have felt the wrath of Totti and conceded a goal to the great man. A fellow 2006 World Cup winner trumps him, however. Alberto Gilardino has struck against 39 teams in Serie A.
17% - Francesco scored 250 of the 1450 Serie A Roma's goals (17%) since 28 March 1993 (his first Serie A match). Legend. September 27, 2016
