One of Serie A's all-time greats: The numbers behind Totti at 40

Francesco Totti turns 40 on Tuesday and age is proving to be nothing but a number for the Roma star as he continues to shine in the capital.

Totti remains a key figure at the Stadio Olimpico, despite dropping out of Luciano Spalletti's starting XI, contributing six goals and four assists in his last 11 Serie A appearances stretching back to last season.

Expected to retire at the end of the current campaign, we examine some of the startling numbers behind one of Italian football's all-time greats, courtesy of Opta.

250 - A penalty against Torino on Sunday helped Totti score his 250th goal in Serie A. Only Silvio Piola (274) has more. No player has scored more goals for a single club in the league's history.

23 - Totti has scored in 23 consecutive Serie A seasons, a record.

113 - A mind-blowing 26 per cent of the players to have played in Serie A in 2016-7 (113 of 429) where not born when Totti made his league debut as a 16-year-old against Brescia on March 28 1993.

25 - This season is Totti's 25th in Italy's top flight, a tally matched only by another player to reach his 40s at the highest level, former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini.

605 - Only two players (Maldini, 647 and Javier Zanetti, 615) have made more Serie A appearances than Totti's 605, although second place on that list is within the Roma captain's sights.

26 - Totti's most prolific campaign in front of goal was 2006-07. He was named Serie A top scorer with 26 strikes, adding six more in other competitions as Roma lifted the Coppa Italia.

38, 59 - A goal against CSKA Moscow in November 2014 made Totti the oldest scorer in Champions League history at 38 years and 59 days old.

5 - Totti was one of five players to play in every game of Italy's successful 2006 World Cup campaign. His four assists at the tournament was a tally bettered by nobody.

1 - Totti has just one Scudetto to his name, won in 2000-01. He has been involved in eight second-place finishes since that triumph.

38 - No fewer than 38 Serie A opponents have felt the wrath of Totti and conceded a goal to the great man. A fellow 2006 World Cup winner trumps him, however. Alberto Gilardino has struck against 39 teams in Serie A.