O'Neill names provisional Rep of Ireland squad

Ireland are undefeated in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign to date, having beaten Georgia and Gibraltar and claiming a creditable away draw at world champions Germany.

O'Neill's men next face a visit to Scotland on November 14, before hosting the US in a friendly in Dublin on the following Monday, and the coach is keen to see his players maintain their momentum.

"I am looking forward to assembling the squad for the last time this year in preparation for our final games of 2014," he said. "I am absolutely delighted with the courage and determination we showed in our last two qualifiers, and hope we can continue this run next month against Scotland and the USA.”

Hull City's Brian Lenihan is the only uncapped player on O'Neill's bumper list, although the defender has been named in a preliminary squad before.

Record cap-holder and goalscorer Robbie Keane is named among the strikers, while O'Neill has given himself five goalkeepers to choose from.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Aston Villa), Darren Randolph (Birmingham City), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday).

Defenders: Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace), Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen Kelly (Reading), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Brian Lenihan (Hull City), Paul McShane (Hull City), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Reading), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Marc Wilson (Stoke City).

Midfielders: Robbie Brady (Hull City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Paul Green (Rotherham United), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Hull City), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City).

Forwards: Simon Cox (Reading), Kevin Doyle (Crystal Palace), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town), Conor Sammon (Ipswich Town), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).