Only Ibrahimovic knows where he will be next season, says Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc says only Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows where he will be next season.

Ibrahimovic has yet to agree to a new deal at the Parc des Princes with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester United reported to be among those interested.

And speaking ahead of PSG's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Manchester City, Blanc told the media: "Concerning the future destination of Ibrahimovic, only Zlatan can answer.

"We have some players who are at the end of their contracts. You have to ask them about their futures, because they decide.

"Whatever the offers, when you are at the end of your contract, you have the luxury to choose your destination.

"So these players will choose their destinations. We have to ensure that the destination is the good one."