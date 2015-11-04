Only Mourinho can get Chelsea back on track - Sneijder

Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder believes Jose Mourinho is the only manager capable of turning Chelsea's fortunes around and feels he deserves more respect.

The reigning Premier League champions have experienced a testing start to their title defence and sit 15th in the table after 11 games, some 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Off the pitch, Mourinho has been dogged by controversy, including being sent to the stands during a 2-1 defeat at West Ham, fined by the Football Association, handed a stadium ban and reportedly losing support in the Chelsea dressing room over the past few weeks.

Nevertheless, Sneijder has little doubt his former boss will get Chelsea back on track.

"It is always difficult when you are losing games and your players are struggling," Sneijder was quoted as saying by O Jogo.

"But the way I know Mourinho, he will fight and get back on top. That is the reason why Chelsea have not fired him. He is the only person who can turn the situation around.

"I am surprised that people are questioning him. It is incredible. Mourinho deserves a lot more respect.

"People seem to like it when he is not doing well. He has done nothing but good work at all clubs where he has worked. He deserves respect.

"Mourinho will bounce back. Don't write him off. He is not just a good coach, but a good person as well."

Sneijder worked with Mourinho at Inter, winning the treble in 2009-10.