Orient promoted to League Two after goalless draw

Leyton Orient were crowned champions of the National League after a tense goalless draw at home to Braintree.

The home side enjoyed much of the first-half possession but struggled to fashion opportunities on goal.

Jobi McAnuff came close for the O’s after 37 minutes, but his curling shot was blocked by Kodi Lyons-Foster.

Macauley Bonne’s strike was flagged for offside after 60 minutes, before Iron’s defender Andrew Eleftheriou tested Dean Brill at the other end.

Orient’s Josh Koroma had an effort blocked on the line after 73 minutes as the game finished goalless, which was enough to seal promotion back to the English Football League for the O’s.