Origi amazed by Liverpool support

Divock Origi was impressed by the support from Liverpool fans in the closing stages of their Premier League encounter with West Brom.

Jurgen Klopp's side were trailing 2-1 until the Belgian forward scored a 96th-minute equaliser to earn his team a point.

The backing from the stands provided Origi with an emotional experience which he believes pushed Liverpool on to earn a point.

"The way the supporters pushed us at the end was something I'd never seen in football until now in my career," he said.

"It was very emotional and pushed us to score this goal. We're all in this together and we wanted to thank them."

Origi said the late equaliser was a show of Liverpool's character, but he admitted they need to improve.

"It was a difficult game, so we tried to show our mental strength," he added.

"You can never predict a game like this, so we just gave everything and we're happy that we could equalise at the end.

"Football is never easy, they played long balls and scored, so we tried to come back and give everything we got.

"We have a point, it's good, but we can learn from this also."