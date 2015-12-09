Origi enjoying learning from Klopp

Divock Origi has lauded Jurgen Klopp's impact on his game since his arrival at Liverpool.

The German was appointed as Brendan Rodgers' replacement in October and has suffered just two defeats in his first 12 games in charge.

Origi has played a more active role in the squad under Klopp, scoring a hat-trick in the 6-1 League Cup quarter-final victory over Southampton last week.

The 20-year-old is already feeling the benefit of the new coach's work and hopes to build on his impressive showing at St Mary's Stadium.

"I've learned a lot of things under the new manager. I'm very pleased he's here and he's helped us a lot," the forward told Liverpool's official website.

"It's only a good thing for the club and for everybody that he's here. We have all the ingredients to do something big, but we just have to stick together and believe.

"[After Southampton] he just said it was a good game and that we'd all played well. Personally, he told me I'd played well but I think he expects a lot of me and I just have to be motivated.

"I am very pleased and happy I could show my qualities. Now I have to show what I can do for the club and I am very excited."

Origi admitted he has struggled to adapt since returning from his loan spell at Lille, but is remaining calm about his Anfield future.

"The thing for me was to come here and learn," the Belgium international added. "The most important thing was to progress and so I just try to learn and pick things up in training and any games I get.

"It wasn't easy to come here, to a new country, a new system and a new type of football, but I've adapted and I'm ready to feature in games to come.

"We all know Anfield is a nice place to play and to be able to score there would be a dream, so I am doing everything to try to do that, but I have to patient. If I stay calm then my time will come."

Liverpool were beaten by Newcastle United last time out in the Premier League and now turn their attentions to the Europa League with Thursday's trip to Sion.