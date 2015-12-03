Origi pleased to show class with treble

Divock Origi was delighted to give Liverpool fans an ample demonstration of his talents with a hat-trick in the 6-1 League Cup demolition of Southampton.

The Belgium international striker failed to find the net in his first 10 appearances for the Anfield club but he turned home Alberto Moreno's shot on the stroke of half-time at St Mary's after Daniel Sturridge's brace had wiped out Sadio Mane's first-minute opener.

Origi clattered in an emphatic second via the underside of the crossbar midway though the second half and his header followed up a fifth from Jordon Ibe to complete the rout.

"We qualified for the semi-finals and the team performance was very strong," the 20-year-old told Sky Sports.

"Coming in as a young boy in England is never easy but here I've been able to show my quality.

"I already did this last year but I think I have worked very hard and I had the support of everybody.

"I think [the game] was difficult. We didn't have the best start but we showed a great mentality as a team

"Daniel scored two goals of great quality."

Origi was speaking to reporters without the match ball in his possession and he conceded that he would have to chase up the match officials for the customary hat-trick souvenir.

"I think they took it with them after the game so I'm going to ask the referee," he added.

Ex-Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana experienced a frosty reception on his latest return to the south coast and was concerned by Liverpool's sluggish opening.

"That [a 6-1 win] would have been difficult to believe," he told Sky Sports. "We started sloppily, but showed great character.

"'Studge' showed what he is about and credit to Divock as well. We have strength in depth if you look at the bench."

Lallana paid tribute to manager Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool's swaggering form over recent weeks – the Southampton win coming less than a fortnight after beating Manchester City in similarly devastating fashion.

"We want to keep the momentum we have gained," he added. "It is not a miracle what he [Klopp] has done, he has come in and put his ethos into the squad.

"We know we still have some way to go."