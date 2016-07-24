Origi ready to fight for Liverpool spot

Divock Origi is determined to embrace the challenge of competing for places in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side this season.

The Belgium international, along with compatriot Christian Benteke, has linked up with the squad for pre-season training in the United States, having been given an extended break after Euro 2016.

Origi and Benteke are set to battle Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings and Roberto Firmino for the striker spot in Klopp's starting XI, while further attacking recruitments have arrived in the form of Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.

But the 21-year-old says he and his team-mates must use the fight for places as motivation to improve.

"We are at a big club and that is one of the challenges of being at a big club – that is what pushes you to go higher," he told the club's official website.

"We have to push each other and support each other so we can achieve that.

"It's the reason I came to Liverpool, to have challenges. We all have qualities but we have to unite together and show we can do great things together. It's a good squad and we have to work."

Origi, who signed from Lille two years ago but spent the 2014-15 campaign on loan with the Ligue 1 club, says he has fallen in love with Liverpool after spending the past year at Anfield.

"After the World Cup [in 2014], I got the chance at 19 years of age to play at a high level and sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world," he added.

"Before you come here, you don't really know what it means but afterwards, I fell in love with the club.

"I think I've progressed a lot and I know there'll be ups and downs this season because I am still young, but I am ready to progress and help the team."