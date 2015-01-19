Origi set to remain at Lille, reveals Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has revealed Liverpool are unlikely to bring Divock Origi's move from Lille forward to January.

Liverpool tied up a deal to sign Origi last July, but it was agreed that the Belgium striker would remain with Ligue 1 club Lille on loan for the duration of the 2014-15 season.

Reports circulated in the lead-up to the transfer window that Rodgers was keen to bring the 19-year-old to Merseyside this month to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

However, with Daniel Sturridge closing in on his long-awaited return to action and having recalled Jordon Ibe from his loan spell with Derby County, Rodgers expects Origi to stay put in January.

"That was the original deal [for the player to remain with Lille this season]," the Northern Irishman told talkSPORT on Monday.

"There were a few discussions between the clubs in January to see where it was at, but the likelihood is he'll stay at Lille."

Rodgers went on to reiterate his excitement at the prospect of welcoming Origi, who shot to global fame with his impressive showings at the World Cup in Brazil last year, to Anfield ahead of next season.

"I think he's a real exciting young talent - you saw him in the World Cup," he added.

"He's got everything...he's suited to the Premier League.

"He can play through the middle or on the side. Everything is set up for him to come here and do well."