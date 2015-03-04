Orlando draw up Walt Disney World link

Orlando were handed a spot in the 2015 MLS and have already proved to be no Mickey Mouse club with the marquee signing of Brazilian national treasure Kaka.

The new link-up means supporters will be give the red carpet treatment with a significant Disney influence at Orlando's Citrus Bowl home, where the club will attempt to provide a fairytale debut season.

A statement on Orlando's website said: "Under the agreement, Walt Disney World Resort becomes the official theme park and resort destination of Orlando City Soccer Club; Disney Cruise Line becomes the official cruise line of the Club; and Disney Vacation Club becomes the official vacation club of the team."

Orlando will look to illustrate their potential on their MLS debut against fellow new franchise New York City on Sunday.