Oscar rejects Chelsea exit talk

Chelsea midfielder Oscar has rejected talk of a move away from the Premier League champions, amid interest from Juventus.

The Brazil international was picked out by Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri as a potential signing last month.

However, the player's agent has already distanced him from a move, and Oscar has now reiterated his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge and build on his three trophies since arriving in 2012.

"I will be staying at Chelsea," he said. "The aim for this season -- to win as many titles as possible."

Oscar lifted his first Premier League title last season, making 26 starts as Jose Mourinho's side finished eight points clear of Manchester City.