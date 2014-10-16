O'Shea agrees new two-year Sunderland deal

The Republic of Ireland international defender turned out for his country in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Saturday before earning his 100th cap against Germany three days later.

Trailing 1-0 deep into stoppage time against the world champions, O'Shea turned home Jeff Hendrick's cross to rescue a point for Ireland, sparking wild celebrations in Gelsenkirchen.

It was announced on Thursday that O'Shea has agreed terms at Sunderland to extend his stay until the end of the 2016-17 season.

"I am delighted that John has agreed to stay with us for at least another two years," head coach Gus Poyet told the club's official website.

"He is our captain, one of our leaders and I am sure he will continue to help us get better and stronger as a team.

"I really look forward to continuing to work with John."