O'Shea denies rift with Keane

Ferguson's self-titled book has opened the lid on a number of incidents throughout his 27-year tenure as manager of Manchester United.

The Scotsman was particularly critical of former club captain Keane, who was hurried out of Old Trafford in 2005 following a controversial interview with the club's TV station.

Keane took aim at a number of United team-mates, including O'Shea and Darren Fletcher.

But O'Shea, now skipper of Premier League strugglers Sunderland, rubbished suggestions he has a strained relationship with Keane, who now works alongside manager Martin O'Neill in the Irish national team set-up.

"Roy was always wanting the best and he'd always look out for me," O'Shea told Irish radio station FM104.

"He only wanted the players to improve all of the time. He's a winner and he wanted to be the best.

"It was an absolute pleasure to play alongside him and be in the dressing room with Roy.

"Thankfully he's on our side in the dressing room now coaching us. He's going to be a big, big asset for us, hopefully to (help us) qualify (for Euro 2016).

"Obviously books through the years can be a slight exaggeration or whatever.

"The people that are involved in the books have to sell the books, they highlight certain things.

"Books can be misleading in some senses. In my eyes, he was always very good to me, in terms of wanting me to do better and wanting me to improve.

"That was always the case with any young lads coming through and I'm sure Fletch (Darren Fletcher) would say the same as well."