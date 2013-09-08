Osieck: Socceroos learnt valuable lesson

The Socceroos were pummelled by the Samba Kings 6-0 in a friendly at the Estadion Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia on Saturday.

And with their third consecutive World Cup campaign starting in little over nine months, Osieck stressed his team had to learn how to maintain their composure against the world's top countries.

"We have come to Brazil to get an idea how football on this level is, and now we know and now it's up to us to analyse and to work on all the elements we have to improve on," Osieck said following the huge defeat.

"When you don't play the ball accurate from defence and you give them away easily and the other team, like Brazil, they press and that is what we have to work on and to learn to play the ball under high pressure."

Osieck intimated that playing the five-time world champions was an eye-opener for Australia and the Socceroos mentor lamented his team's poor ball use which he identified as a key reason for the rout.

"We haven't played a team like Brazil for a long time," he said.

"Brazil brings a different quality to the game, they started with a lot of pace, we were pushed back and when we could win the ball we gave it away too easily.

"We played very inaccurate balls up front and that is how we conceded the goals (in the) first half, we lost the balls in the attacking third and against a team like Brazil you get punished for it.

"I must say the quality of the Brazilian team and of the individual players is fantastic."

Australia now turn their attention to France whom they play against in a friendly in Paris on October 12.