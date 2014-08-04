Osman predicts bright future for new boy Besic
Everton veteran Leon Osman has backed new signing Muhamed Besic to become a crowd favourite at Goodison Park.
Besic made his debut for Everton in Osman's testimonial match against Porto on Sunday, playing 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw in Merseyside.
And Osman said the 21-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international midfielder has the potential to become an Everton hero following his arrival from Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros on a five-year deal.
"He hasn't tackled that aggressively in training, thankfully," the 33-year-old said of Besic, who featured in all three of Bosnia's FIFA World Cup fixtures in Brazil.
"But the touches and quality he has shown in training.
"It was a really good debut for the lad and if he plays like that every week then he will be a crowd favourite for many years."
Everton kick off their Premier League campaign at newly promoted Leicester City on August 16.
