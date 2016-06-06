Osorio slams 'disrespectful' Gimenez

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio slammed the "disrespectful" Jose Maria Gimenez following an altercation at the Copa America Centenario.

Goals from Rafael Marquez, Hector Herrera and an own goal from Alvaro Pereira saw Mexico claim a 3-1 win over Uruguay in their Group C opener in Glendale, Arizona.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men in a fiery encounter, with Matias Vecino and Andres Guardado sent off for Uruguay and Mexico respectively.

However, Uruguay defender Gimenez was involved in a post-game altercation with Osorio, after the Mexico coach advised his players to exploit the 21-year-old's weaker left foot.

According to Osorio, Gimenez misinterpreted the message he had given to his Mexican players, and confronted the Colombian at full-time.

"He understood [the message] in his own way, and he came over to attack me after the game," Osorio said.

"Any coach in the world has the right to direct a game around the weak foot of any player. I used to say to the players when I was [assistant] at Manchester City to take advantage of David Beckham's weaker foot.

"I would like to say it again, like I said to him, it is a behaviour that is disrespectful, inappropriate for a professional.

"He is playing at one of the best clubs in the world, Atletico Madrid, and one of the best national teams in the world, and this behaviour cannot be accepted."