Osvaldo spat in the past, insists Inter's Icardi

Icardi gained Inter at point with an equaliser just after the hour mark in the Derby d'Italia, but was the subject of Osvaldo's frustration later in the game for shooting instead of playing his fellow striker in.

Southampton loanee Osvaldo was visibly angered by Icardi's decision, although the goalscorer was able to keep himself from reacting.

However, Icardi explained afterwards that he understood why Osvaldo was frustrated by the decision to shoot and accepted the blame.

"That sort of thing happens in the heat of the moment but once you're off the pitch it's all forgotten about," he is quoted as telling Inter's official website.

"It was my fault because I should have passed to him."

Inter sit 11th in Serie A with Roberto Mancini's side appearing to have found some form following the Italian's return to the helm.

With work still to do to catch rivals Milan in seventh and challenge for a European berth, Icardi stated his hope that a point against champions Juve could inspire a positive run, adding his desire to remain at the club.

"We fought back well to earn this point by showing character and we could even have won it at the end," he added.

"We just have to go on battling and see where we end up come the end of the season.

"I keep saying I want to stay here. I've told the club and my agent that and there's nothing more to add."