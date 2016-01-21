Otamendi targets win that 'defines champions' against West Ham

Nicolas Otamendi says Manchester City are aiming for a champion-defining victory at West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues go into the clash at Upton Park in third place in the Premier League, a point behind Arsenal and Leicester City, and will be out for revenge against a Hammers outfit who won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the campaign.

Otamendi believes success against Slaven Bilic's side, who are currently sixth and challenging for a Champions League place, would prove that City have it in them to claim their third title in five seasons.

"The game against West Ham will be very important for us because we are in the title race, fighting game by game, and we need to reach a consistency with a series of wins," Otamendi told the club's official website.

"It's very important for us to win at Upton Park and that's what we will be fighting for on Saturday. We know it won't be easy because they are a good side with some very good players, many of whom are in a good moment.

"I hope we work well as a team and get all the three points as these are the type of games that define champions."

Reflecting on the defeat to West Ham in September, the Argentinian said: "That was very disappointing and we weren't at our best.

"But credit to West Ham. They took the game to us early on and played well. We came back into it but by the time we started playing, we were already 2-0 down and we couldn't find a way back.

"They have played really well away from home and have got impressive results so we know they are where they are in the table on merit – but we will go there confident and aim to win."