Out of this world: New Balance launch Sadio Mané's new boots into space

Belonging to Liverpool star Sadio Mané, the new Infinite Lite Furon V5 boots were catapulted into orbit ahead of the Reds’ clash with Chelsea this weekend.

The boots, which are the latest colourway for the brand’s Furon and Tekela boots, were signed by New Balance ambassador Mané before making the landmark voyage from their Yorkshire lift-off point – assisted by astro experts Sent into Space and YouTube stars Yung Filly & Chunkz.

Attached to a specially designed hydrogen-filled balloon, the boot reached a maximum height of 34,211 metres before returning to Earth, landing in an as yet undisclosed location.

One lucky fan will be able to get their hands on these once-in-a-lifetime pair of boots if they can successfully predict the landing spot of the boots’ return, as part of a competition on the Pro:Direct Soccer Instagram page.

Following the launch, Liverpool forward Mané was suitably impressed by his boot’s journey into the unknown. "Hopefully I can reach the same heights and help the team all the way to the title this season," said the Senegalese speedster.

The New Balance Infinite Lite Pack is available now from www.prodirectsoccer.com