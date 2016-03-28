Outgoing City boss Pellegrini open to Premier League stay

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is keen to remain in the Premier League once he leaves the club at the end of the campaign, with the Chilean open to working outside of the big four clubs.

Pellegrini will be replaced by Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola at season's end and while the 2013-14 Premier League-winning manager has attracted interest from around Europe, he is desperate to stay in England.

The 62-year-old, who enjoyed success with mid-table La Liga clubs Villarreal and Malaga prior to arrive at the Etihad, has been linked with Valencia as well as Chelsea, but Pellegrini is willing to join a smaller club in a similar mould to Premier League leaders Leicester City.

"I always remember when I finished with Real Madrid that I had lot of different options," said Pellegrini.

"It depends on the mentality of the manager and that is why I chose Malaga, because the project was interesting. It doesn't matter which club you are going to, whether it's a big or a small team.

"It depends on the project of the club and what they want to develop at the club and the players you can bring in.

"There are a lot of ­interesting things here in England because all the clubs have money to have a good project."

"Of course, if I want to continue here in the Premier League, then I must play against Manchester City," added Pellegrini, whose City are clinging to fourth position, a point clear of West Ham and Manchester United.

"Or maybe I will send my team and I will stay at home!

"It can be an option, and I will start answering my phone after May 28, when the season is finished. But it is always important for a manager to play ­important games and I hope that next year I will be involved again.

"This has been a strange season, but I'm sure it is only the first strange season of many from now on because all the clubs here have an ­important amount of money.

"And, with the rights from the TV deal, you have more money and all the teams here can pick good players."