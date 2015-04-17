Over half of Man City fans want Klopp as coach

Klopp announced on Wednesday that he will step down as Borussia Dortmund boss at the end of the season and, with no plans to take a sabbatical, has been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Confidence in boss Pellegrini has plummeted as City’s last shot at silverware this season has slipped away, with just 43% of fans polled backing the Chilean – the second-lowest figure in the Premier League after Newcastle's John Carver.

And with Klopp now on the market, over half of the 2,000 City fans surveyed said they would want the Dortmund chief as their next manager, with 33% rejecting the idea and 11% undecided.