Oviedo vows to come from injury back stronger

Oviedo sustained the injury during Everton's fourth round FA Cup tie at Stevenage in January, and was subsequently sidelined for Costa Rica's run to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

But the 24-year-old has now returned to pre-season training, and is determined to make up for lost time in 2014-15.

"I want to come back strong and better than last season," Oviedo told Everton's official website. "I am very happy.

"I am prepared to come back as quickly as possible and as strong as possible, this is my dream."

Oviedo was deployed in midfield by Everton boss Roberto Martinez as Leighton Baines is firmly established as the club's first-choice left-back.

And although playing at the back is preferable to Oviedo, he is happy to line-up wherever Martinez wants him.

"I prefer to play left-back," he added. "I have more to attack (from there) and I think it is my natural position, but I can play left or right midfield (as well)."