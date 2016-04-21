Owen appointed Liverpool ambassador - fans react

Liverpool's appointment of Michael Owen as an international ambassador has not gone down well with the club's fans to say the least.

The former England international was announced in the role, which will see him "engaging with fans around the world and representing the club at various fan and commercial events", on Thursday.

Owen started his career at Liverpool, but some were quick to allude to a stint at fierce rivals Manchester United later in his career, apparently branding the 36-year-old a snake.

is he going to become Man United's international ambassador in a few years as well?April 21, 2016

Some suggested there were better alternatives for the position, with former Reds winger John Barnes a popular choice.

. This is particularly infuriating when you have intelligent, articulate, LOYAL ex-players like out there to rep club!April 21, 2016

Other recommendations came loaded with sarcasm.

Sterling becoming one aswell?April 21, 2016

I’d rather have El Hadji DioufApril 21, 2016

United fans, meanwhile, revelled in Liverpool fans' misery, posting pictures of Owen with the Premier League trophy in 2010-11.