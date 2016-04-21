Trending

Owen appointed Liverpool ambassador - fans react

By

Michael Owen has been appointed as an ambassador at Liverpool, but the announcement has received a mixed reception.

Liverpool's appointment of Michael Owen as an international ambassador has not gone down well with the club's fans to say the least.

The former England international was announced in the role, which will see him "engaging with fans around the world and representing the club at various fan and commercial events", on Thursday.

Owen started his career at Liverpool, but some were quick to allude to a stint at fierce rivals Manchester United later in his career, apparently branding the 36-year-old a snake.

Some suggested there were better alternatives for the position, with former Reds winger John Barnes a popular choice.

Other recommendations came loaded with sarcasm.

United fans, meanwhile, revelled in Liverpool fans' misery, posting pictures of Owen with the Premier League trophy in 2010-11.