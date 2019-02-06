Owen surprised it took so long for his record Newcastle transfer fee to be broken

Miguel Almiron became the first player to surpass Owen’s £16 million move from Real Madrid when he arrived from Atlanta United on January transfer deadline day for £21 million.

Asked by the Daily Star if he was surprised by how long it took, he said: “I suppose I was.

“My fee was about £16 million - it gets reported as a couple of different figures - but you would have thought even in this day and age that moderate players can go for similar figures.

“I know they sold players for a lot more and they worked the transfer window well in certain periods of time. I remember when they signed a couple of French players and sold a couple of them on for decent money - [Moussa] Sissoko being a good example.

“Every single time I tend to read an article about a Newcastle transfer I’d get a mention in it, so hopefully they’ll leave me out now.”

Almiron is yet to make his debut for the Magpies and Owen is hopeful that he can adapt to the physicality of the English game after succeeding in MLS.

“I’ve watched a bit of him and he looks a talented player,” said Owen.

“He’s obviously a flair player, scores goals, creates goals, has got a good left foot.

“He’s been successful in the American league, [but] whether that can translate is the big question.

“He doesn’t look like a huge physical presence, he’s more technical. We just hope in the Premier League, with the pace and the physical aspect of the game, he still manages to show his ability because he’s certainly got a lot of it.”