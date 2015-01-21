Owner Berlusconi not looking to sell Milan

Milan owner and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has moved to refute speculation that he is looking to sell the Serie A club.

Reports in the Italian press have suggested that Berlusconi is extremely worried by the team's performances on the pitch.

Genoa-based newspaper Il Secolo XIX claimed on Wednesday that Berlusconi is eager to find a buyer, but he has been quick to stress otherwise.

A statement released through Italian news wire ANSA read: "In spite of numerous disclaimers, indiscretions about a potential sale of Milan emerge recurrently, Milan's President Silvio Berlusconi reiterates, once again, that these hypotheses are void of substance."

Milan are winless in the league in 2015 and sit eighth in Serie A, seven points adrift of a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

Filippo Inzaghi's men face a crucial league encounter at fifth-placed Lazio on Saturday.