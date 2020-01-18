Owner MacAnthony to step down as chairman if Peterborough fail to make play-offs
Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has claimed he will quit as chairman if they fail to reach the play-offs this season.
Posh, managed by Darren Ferguson, are 10th in Sky Bet League One following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.
They are four points adrift of the top six and have lost four of their last five league games.
MacAnthony tweeted: “Let me break my usual Saturday silence to answer the critics/experts: I have so much confidence in manager/staff/players that if we don’t achieve the play offs this season I’ll step down as Chairman.”
Peterborough host second-placed Wycombe in League One on Tuesday and are winless since December 14.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.