Owner MacAnthony to step down as chairman if Peterborough fail to make play-offs

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has claimed he will quit as chairman if they fail to reach the play-offs this season.

Posh, managed by Darren Ferguson, are 10th in Sky Bet League One following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

They are four points adrift of the top six and have lost four of their last five league games.

MacAnthony tweeted: “Let me break my usual Saturday silence to answer the critics/experts: I have so much confidence in manager/staff/players that if we don’t achieve the play offs this season I’ll step down as Chairman.”

Peterborough host second-placed Wycombe in League One on Tuesday and are winless since December 14.