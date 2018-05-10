Oxlade-Chamberlain knee surgery a success
After suffering knee ligament damage, England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says surgery on the injury went well.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says his knee surgery was a success and he is already working hard on his recovery.
Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered ligament damage early in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win against Roma last month.
The England international was consequently ruled out of the World Cup, although he could return in time for the 2018-19 season.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, is staying positive after an operation on his injured knee went well.
"Watching the boys in Rome last week taking us one step closer to something very special," Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of him in a hospital bed.
"Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun."
