Oyston 'delighted' with Chopra punishment

Striker Chopra was fined in excess of £10,000 after his foul-mouthed social media rant criticising a training session on Tuesday.

The former Ipswich Town striker tweeted: "F*****g joke this come in training only 6 f*****g players here then find out the fitness coach taken the football session #joke,"

Chopra later removed the post, but the Championship side threw the book at him by fining him two weeks wages - which boss Paul Ince opted to donate to the club's community trust.

Blackpool supremo Oyston was more than happy to see a worthy cause benefit from the 30-year-old's misdemeanour.

"It didn’t anger me in the slightest," he said.

"If people are dim enough to do things like that, which will cost them thousands of pounds, then I'm delighted to take it.

"It will be going to such a good use. People who deserve a chance and support will benefit from this, so I’m delighted. I wish there was more bad behaviour like that.”

"The player has a well-documented run of poor behaviour and off-the-field problems, so it doesn't surprise me,

"We took immediate action by fining him two weeks' wages and the manager asked me to donate that to our community trust. It will be going to help youngsters in the town, so I'm pleased.

"The money will be going to much better use than it probably would have had it gone to its planned destination."