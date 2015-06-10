Oyston handed six-week ban

Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston has been fined £40,000 and banned from any football activity for six weeks after sending "abusive and insulting" messages to a fan.

The Football Association handed out the sanctions after Oyston admitted the five breaches of aggravated misconduct following the exchange with a supporter in November 2014, in which the Blackpool owner made references to disability.

Oyston is said to have made the abusive remarks towards Steve Smith, a member of the Tangerine Knights Supporters Group who was critical of the way the chairman is running Blackpool.

Under the sanctions – which Oyston has the right to appeal – the Blackpool owner will not be able to attend any Blackpool match from July 8 to August 18, either competitive or friendlies.

Oyston is also banned from entering Bloomfield Road for any matches for a period starting two hours before kick-off until two hours following the end of the match.

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, and will compete in League One next season.