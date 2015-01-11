Oz defender Spiranovic wary of Oman threat

The Socceroos – resounding 4-1 winners over Kuwait on Friday – could take a step closer to the Asian Cup quarter-finals if they can dispose of Oman in Sydney on Tuesday.

After the Omanis went down in their opener against South Korea 1-0 on Saturday, Spiranovic knows Paul Le Guen's outfit will have to go for broke to remain in the tournament.

And the Western Sydney Wanderers FC defender knows all too well the dangers Oman possess.

He was a part of the Socceroos squad that lost to the Gulf nation in a World Cup qualifier in Muscat in 2011 – the only time Australia have ever lost to Oman.

“From the 45 minutes I saw yesterday (against South Korea), they looked like a very good team,” Spiranovic told reporters on Sunday.

“My past experience of playing against Oman, it's always been a tough contest and there's never been an easy game against Oman.

“They've always had some very good individuals especially in the attacking third, so we'll have to be aware of those players.”

Much of that responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Spiranovic and his central-defensive partner Trent Sainsbury who performed superbly – after a nervy start – against Kuwait.

While it is still a very much inexperienced and young back four with full-backs Aziz Behich and Ivan Franjic, Spiranovic is excited by the potential they have.

"I think the more games we play as a team, you form real combinations with whoever you're playing with and I think there was a lot of positive signs,” he said.

“It's a relatively new back four and hasn't played a lot together and I think it's a good platform to build on.

"I think every player is pushing each other for a first XI position and it's been made clear from the start, the coach has said every player at some stage may be called upon and we all have to be focused and ready when that happens.”

The Socceroos cancelled their scheduled training session on Sunday with coach Ange Postecoglou giving his side the day off to recharge with only four days between matches.

As a part of the Wanderers’ epic run to the AFC Champions League title last year, Spiranovic knows what it is like to play lots of games in quick succession and is ready for the challenge.

“Fortunately I'm feeling great, I have no knocks,” he said.

“You know what the schedule has been like with the Wanderers, we've been backing up games for the last 12 months with midweek games, I'm pretty used to it now and I'm feeling pretty fresh.”