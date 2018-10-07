Ozil absent for Arsenal as Aubameyang makes bench

Arsenal are without Mesut Ozil due to injury at Fulham, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the squad and among the substitutes.

Ozil featured from the bench as the Gunners won 3-0 at Qarabag on Thursday, yet a back problem has ruled him out of the trip to Craven Cottage, where Unai Emery's men are chasing a ninth straight win in all competitions.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Aubameyang returns as expected, having been absent with illness in Azerbaijan, although he is only a substitute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck, making his first league start of the season, come into the side that beat Watford last week - as does Bernd Leno, deputising for Petr Cech again on his full Premier League debut.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is not involved for the hosts, despite having returned from an ankle injury in a substitute appearance at Everton last time out.