Ozil all smiles upon return to Arsenal training

Arsenal welcomed Mesut Ozil back to training on Monday following his post-World Cup holiday and he was all smiles a day on from retiring from international football with an astonishing letter.

The playmaker's statement on Sunday came in three parts, as he took aim at the German Football Federation (DFB), sponsors and some fans for the criticism he received in the wake of a meeting with controversial Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the World Cup.

Ozil, who has Turkish roots, reserved his strongest reproaches for DFB president Reinhard Grindel, however, calling him patronising and incompetent, while alleging the organisation's treatment of him was comparable to "racism".

The 29-year-old midfielder had been allowed time off following his World Cup participation with Germany, but he was back on the training ground with Arsenal in Singapore on Monday, looking sharp and happy – displaying a wide smile in a photo on the club's official Twitter account.

It has been reported that Ozil's return comes earlier than demanded after hearing encouraging things about the training sessions of new coach Unai Emery from team-mates.