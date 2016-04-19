Ozil can be worth 30 points a season - Mertesacker

Mesut Ozil has the ability to be worth 30 points a season to Arsenal, Per Mertesacker believes.

Germany playmaker Ozil has been the shining light in an underwhelming season for Arsene Wenger's team, registering eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid star was last week named on the six-man shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award, but defender Mertesacker feels his compatriot can get even better.

"I felt that when he was fit, he would be at his best - that was my prediction," Mertesacker told Arsenal Player.

"I hoped that he would stay fit so we would get the best out of him, that was just my simple idea. You could feel he would help us win games.

"He is [progressing], especially in the final third. We try to give him the ball to make the final decision or make the final ball because we know that is where he is at his best.



"When he fulfils his potential, he has 20-plus assists in him and has even got the ability of scoring 10-plus goals. When he can be difference between 30-plus points, it is vital for the team.



"I think he realises he can now grow here, even in a foreign country. He gets the respect now and it is going to be even tougher for him. Everyone tries to block his left foot because he is so dangerous with it.



"Now he needs to find different spots and positions where he can find solutions but I’m convinced he can take this challenge to be at his best and the player we need him to be."