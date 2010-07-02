Ozil interested in Premier League move

The Werder Bremen midfielder has performed superbly in the World Cup, most recently in Germany’s 4-1 demolition of England last Sunday, and it would not be hard to imagine Arsene Wenger, Carlo Ancelotti or Sir Alex Ferguson being keen on signing the 21-year-old ahead of their respective Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Ozil starred in Werder’s run to the 2009 UEFA Cup final, and has played 144 matches at club level, scoring 18 times for Bremen and former club Schalke.

Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo claims Ozil has repeatedly rejected offers of a new contract at Werder, and with only one year remaining on his current deal that could well mean a move is hastily organised over the coming two months.

The Barcelona-based paper also suggests the Gunners may wish to seal a deal for Ozil in order to plug any gap left by the potential departure of Cesc Fabregas to Camp Nou over the summer.

However the player himself has spoken of his respect for Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, something sure to prick up the ears of those at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

"To the top players, the Premier League is attractive,” Ozil said in The Sun.

"You look at what Manchester United and Chelsea have achieved over the last five years and you see it would be easy to be successful at two clubs like that. I see what Michael Ballack achieved at Chelsea and the quality of players he played with and the temptation becomes obvious.

"Trophies are what matters to me. There are two teams in England always at the top and of course that's attractive"

Ballack has recently left the Blues, leaving the West London side potentially looking for a new midfield signing to play alongside the likes of Frank Lampard and Michael Essien.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, may see Ozil as the perfect long-term replacement for veteran playmaker Paul Scholes, who has just a year left on his current deal at Old Trafford and is rumoured to be considering retiring at the end of the coming season.

